iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.05. 777,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,170. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

