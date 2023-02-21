iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.