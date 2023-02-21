Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,954,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 263.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,485,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

