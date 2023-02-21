Jacobs Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

