Jacobs Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Sprott makes up approximately 6.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 69.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 55.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Sprott by 200.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Sprott by 1,470.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 399,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.