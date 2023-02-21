Jacobs Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares comprises approximately 3.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 3.54% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $218.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.23%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

