Jeereddi Investments LP Cuts Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Jeereddi Investments LP lowered its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATCO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas by 7.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.