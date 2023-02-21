Jeereddi Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jeereddi Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.65. 2,605,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,119. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

