Jeereddi Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeereddi Investments LP trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 10,168,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868,451. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

