Jeereddi Investments LP Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Jeereddi Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.4% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.09. The stock had a trading volume of 256,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,056. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

