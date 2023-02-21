Jeereddi Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jeereddi Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,393 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 5.7% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 3,308,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,063. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

