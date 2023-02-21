Jeereddi Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jeereddi Investments LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 0.6% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,327 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 714,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

