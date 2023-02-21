Jeereddi Investments LP Sells 132 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jeereddi Investments LP lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 391.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. 345,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,219. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.