Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $60.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.