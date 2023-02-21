Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $60.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

