Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s (NASDAQ:JZ) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jianzhi Education Technology Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:JZ opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $186.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

