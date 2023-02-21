John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to ~$502.0-516.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.26 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. 42,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,829. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.