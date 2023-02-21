JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($135.11) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAF opened at €134.78 ($143.38) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €125.07 and its 200 day moving average is €113.37. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($98.26).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.