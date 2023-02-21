KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 1.7 %

KBR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 211,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.