KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.
KBR Trading Down 1.7 %
KBR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 211,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
