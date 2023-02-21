Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.67. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

