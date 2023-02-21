Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

KMP.UN traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.