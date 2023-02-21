Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 14.5 %

KNSL opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $337.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

