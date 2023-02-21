KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

