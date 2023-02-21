KonPay Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $115.54 million and $19.99 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

