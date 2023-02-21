Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

