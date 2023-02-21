Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $256.26 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.74. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

