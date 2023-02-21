Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $72.86. 68,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 103,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.