Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and $560,841.84 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

