LCX (LCX) Market Cap Reaches $93.36 Million

LCX (LCX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. LCX has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and approximately $758,097.10 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

