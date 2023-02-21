LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.19. LG Display shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 82,623 shares traded.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $508,942,400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

