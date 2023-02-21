Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 875,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 757,990 shares.The stock last traded at $89.48 and had previously closed at $92.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

