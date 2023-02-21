Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

LILAK opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

