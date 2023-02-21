Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.43% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,702,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,091,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 465,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 233,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 384,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,073. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
