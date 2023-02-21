Liquity Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Liquity has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $96.20 million and $1.97 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,864,496 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

