Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $601.87 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $601.87 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,150,606 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,088,324.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00375003 USD and is down -12.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

