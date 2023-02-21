LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 1,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

