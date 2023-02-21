LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 1,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80.
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
