LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Natixis bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 217,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

