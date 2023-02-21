LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 5078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30. The firm has a market cap of £21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

