Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Gap Down to $64.80

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $59.93. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 600,934 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

