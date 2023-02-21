Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is Mane Global Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Mane Global Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 4.2% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.71. 219,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,788. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

