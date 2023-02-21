Luminar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 237,471 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,353 call options.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

