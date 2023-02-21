LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

