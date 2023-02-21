M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,603. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

