MAGIC (MAGIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $372.27 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MAGIC has a market cap of $372.27 million and approximately $205.45 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00007292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00414775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.94 or 0.27475446 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,380,184 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.