Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $24.95. Manchester United shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 1,333,415 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Manchester United Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $3,157,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manchester United by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,187 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,659,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,085,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 568,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

