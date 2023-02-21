Mandalay Resources (MND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE MND opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$238.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.