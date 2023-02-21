Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 291,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,000. Match Group comprises about 2.3% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 610,495 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after purchasing an additional 566,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 515,057 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 1,525,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,357. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

