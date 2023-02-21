Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,744. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.