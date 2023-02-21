Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

