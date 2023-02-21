Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Manitowoc stock remained flat at $14.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. 234,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.