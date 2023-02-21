Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.
Manitowoc stock remained flat at $14.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. 234,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
