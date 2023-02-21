Manitowoc Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 467,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Manitowoc

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

